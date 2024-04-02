As Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari turned a year older on Monday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor wished her in his quirky style. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a selfie with his sister, who he fondly calls Kiki, in the early hours of Tuesday. Happily posing with his sister, Kartik captioned the post, "Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki". Kartik wore a white buttoned shirt paired with black trousers while the birthday girl wore a black dress. Like every brother-sister duo, Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika Tiwari share a special bond, from pulling each other's legs to holding back on each other. Kritika's birthday also marks April Fool's Day which is why Kartik has sarcastically wished her 'happy April Fool's Day Birthday'. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Returns From Germany, Starts Second Schedule of Film Shoot With His Signature Pose! (View Pic).

On Monday night, he was also spotted in the city with his parents to celebrate his sister's birthday. Meanwhile, after returning from a fun Germany trip, Kartik is all set to shoot the second schedule of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie of himself doing his character Rooh Baba's signature pose with his hands. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru. Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3#Schedule2." Kartik returned to Mumbai on Sunday night. During his trip, he met England's football captain and ace goal poacher Harry Kane at FC Bayern Munich's home ground. In a viral fun video, the actor was seen teaching the football icon a dialogue from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans to the video featuring himself and Kane.

View Kartik Aaryan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In the video, Kartik is seen coaching Kane on delivering the one-liner from Chandu Champion with the latter emulating him. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chandu nahi Champion hai hum.@harrykane." Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film has created a lot of excitement for its release and the pair of Kartik and Triptii Dimri. Recently, the actors announced the wrap of the first schedule of Anees Bazmee's directorial.Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets featuring himself and his co-star Triptii Dimri. Kartik will return as his popular character 'Rooh Baba' for the third part. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient... Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic.@aneesbazmee." Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. "Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote. Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. Kartik Aaryan To Play Don Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Upcoming Thriller, Filming To Begin in September – Reports.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Chandu Champion marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3.