Kartik Aaryan, who has Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up, has reportedly been cast in director Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming thriller. He is said to be playing the role of don Hussain Ustara in this untitled project. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in September. Previously, the filmmaker was supposed to helm a project tentatively titled Sapna Didi, with the late actor Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone as the leads. However, the project has reportedly been reworked to revolve around Hussain Ustara and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. An official announcement is awaited. Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan To Fight Boxing Champ Sena Agbeko in Kabir Khan’s Next (View Pic).

Kartik Aaryan In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next

CONFIRMED!! #KartikAaryan and #VishalBhardwaj collaborate for a gritty thriller, produced by #SajidNadiadwala... Kartik to play #HussainUstara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld's kingpin #DawoodIbrahim... It's reportedly the same #SapnaDidi project Bhardwaj was… pic.twitter.com/TJkkGiZoV4 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)