Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older on Monday, and to make her day special, her husband Kunal Kemmu shared a loved-up post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a string of throwback images of him spending quality time with Soha.

"Happy Birthday my sunshine," he captioned the post.

On the special occasion, Soha shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations. In the image, we can see Kunal extending heartfelt greetings to her via video call, hinting that he's not at home for Soha's birthday this time.

Also, the image has a sticker "Happy birthday to me" on it.

For the unversed, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in January 2015. The two have a daughter named Inaaya. (ANI)

