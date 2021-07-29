Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): On World Nature Conservation Day, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar hoped that the pressing issue of climate change hasn't taken a backseat with governments as they rightly focus on tackling coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Durgamati' actor has been vocal about the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature.

"With all the focus on COVID-19 and restarting the world, we have to realise that climate change is happening as we speak," she said.

"Yes, the entire attention has gone to coronavirus pandemic as it should have but I'm hoping that the pressing issue of climate change hasn't taken a backseat with governments," she added.

She expressed her deep concern about extreme weather conditions that are affecting people across the world.

"The pandemic has given us time to recalibrate, reset ourselves and our outlook towards the environment. We must pay heed to what is happening around us at all times. Even though mother nature got some time to heal, the looming danger has not yet been averted. We are still seeing forest wildfires, flash floods, polar caps melting happening around us."

The 32-year-old actor further stressed that people should realise that climate change is "real and now."

"We have accelerated it to levels of heavy repercussions and there seems no stopping. Flash floods, drought, forest fires, disease outbreaks, mass extinction - we have seen it all. Our basic behaviour needs to change towards this global crisis," Bhumi shared.

The actor is single-mindedly trying to raise awareness in India about the severe impact of climate change.

"We were taught about planet conservation and the impact it would have in the future. But for us, the future felt like some 400 years later. But that's not the truth, it's now. Effective and sustainable resources definitely will be the game-changer for us," she said.

The actor said that through her initiative, 'Climate Warrior', she has happened to meet and come across such genius minds who are working tirelessly to bring about a change at their own personal level.

"And that is the key. We really need to come forward and speak up for the world leaders, policymakers to take action," the 'Bala' actor said.

On the work front, the actor already has an impressive array of roles under her list, with movies including 'Rakshabandhan' with Akshay Kumar, 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao, and 'Mr Lele' with Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

