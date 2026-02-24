PRNewswire

Singapore, February 24: Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced a continuous, cross-device customer support experience, allowing travelers to start an interaction on one device and continue it seamlessly across another. This allows customers to receive faster assistance whether they have booked accommodation, flights, activities, or a combination of these services.

Also Read | Why Did IBM Stock Price Fall 13% Today, February 24?.

With continuous conversations across devices, travelers can begin a chat on desktop and continue it on mobile without losing context. If the app is closed or an internet connection is interrupted, conversation history is retained, allowing support to resume smoothly. This experience is available at any stage of the journey from browsing travel options to managing confirmed reservations with 24/7 support across a wide range of supported languages.

Beyond conversation continuity, Agoda has also enhanced the overall chat experience for both travelers and customer support agents. Customers can interact with support through free-text conversations powered by an intelligent conversation bot, making it easier to ask questions naturally and receive relevant assistance more quickly. Agoda has also introduced AI-summarized hotel reviews, helping travelers quickly assess properties before booking. On the agent side, Agoda has rolled out smarter tools to help support teams work more efficiently, including real-time translation capabilities that help agents to overcome language barriers.

Also Read | 'Pentagon Pizza Index' Spikes as US Deploys Military Aircraft Toward Middle East Over Iran Crisis.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, said, "While the vast majority of our customers enjoy a seamless experience, it's critical for us to be there for our users when things go wrong. Travelers expect clear answers and timely support without repeating themselves on different interfaces, with these recent product updates we aim to be always present and helpful when needed, so you can focus on enjoying your trip."

The seamless and consistent support flow follows recent enhancements that Agoda introduced to provide support earlier in the booking process. With Property AMA, travelers can get instant answers to accommodation-specific questions directly on hotel pages, while the Booking Form Bot helps address common questions during checkout, reducing friction at the point of booking.

Agoda continues to invest in technology that improves how travelers find information, complete bookings, and receive help when needed. These enhancements align with Agoda's mission to provide the best travel experience for its users. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers a one-stop travel platform. For more information, visit Agoda's website or download the Agoda app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)