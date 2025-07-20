Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): The makers of Mohanlal starrer 'Hridayapoorvam' have released the teaser of the film. The film marks the reunion of the superstar and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost 10 years.

'Hridayapoorvam' also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan in prominent roles.

The teaser opens on a humorous note, featuring a scene where a college student expresses his admiration for actor Fahadh Faasil to Mohanlal.

Mohanlal's character, however, seems less than amused, pointing out that there are several senior actors deserving of praise, but the visitor insists Faasil is the best, much to his displeasure.

The story of the film is penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay & Dialogues have been penned by Sonu TP. The music of the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared the teaser of 'Hridayapoorvam' on Saturday.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently confirmed the release date of his film 'Drishyam 3'.

'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In Bollywood, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise. (ANI)

