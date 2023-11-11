Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday extended a sweet birthday wish to his sister Pashmina Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture of Pashmina donning a beautiful black saree which he captioned, "The brightest star in the room for a reason. You shine with a light made from spirit and soul Pash! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Have the most amazing year ahead !! Love you."

Also Read | Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's First Single 'Jaragandi' Release Date Postponed Due to This Reason, Read Official Statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzgRetgsBt7/

Pashmina turned a year older on Friday. She celebrated her birthday with a retro-themed bash.

Also Read | The Killer Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

On Saturday, Hrithik shared a string of pictures from the birthday bash. He took to Instagram and dropped the pics which he captioned, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzgS0eFMHrt/

In the pictures, Hrithik could be seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

He also shared a happy group picture in which Pashmina could be seen donning a peach satin dress.

Soon after Hrithik shared the pictures, his fans and friends swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Pashmina is the daughter of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan.

She is soon going to make her grand Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' opposite actor Rohit Saraf.

Speaking of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', the film went on floors in Dehradun earlier this year. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)