Hulu has debuted a steamy first teaser for filmmaker Adrian Lyne's erotic psychological thriller 'Deep Water', featuring the sexual tension between former flames Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The short sneak-peek of the film showcases an intimate moment between the duo's married-couple characters on a sunny day. De Armas' Melinda looks into the eyes of Affleck's Vic as she asks, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?" He then replies, "I don't know," to which Ana teases, "But you do."

The teaser then kicks up with high tempo music, as De Armas and Affleck exclaim that there is "something wrong" with the both of them while gravitating toward one another.

According to Variety, the official synopsis for 'Deep Water' reads, "The film takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them."

The movie, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, is co-written by Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and the cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Set to stream from March 18 on Hulu, 'Deep Water' was originally slated to premiere in November 2020, but was pushed to August 2021 and later January 2022 before making the switch to streaming.

Affleck and De Armas called it quits in January 2020 after less than a year of dating. They were linked to one another during the filming of 'Deep Water' in 2019 and 2020. Having now found themselves in new relationships, the duo holds the label of strictly co-stars.(ANI)

