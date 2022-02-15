Over a month after rapper Kanye West and actor Julia Fox first sparked romance rumours, the duo has called it quits. A rep for the Uncut Gems actor confirmed to People magazine in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together." Fox recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! Kanye West And Julia Fox Call It Quits After Two Months Of Dating – Reports.

The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" Rapper Kanye West Responds to Fan Who Claims He is Off Medication.

She added, denying reports that she was crying at an airport over the split: "and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out." A source told People magazine a few days ago that Fox and West's whirlwind romance was winding down.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the source said.

"They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though," the source added. The Grammy-winning rapper and 32-year-old actor first sparked romance rumours over the New Year's Eve holiday after spending time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple outings together.

Days later, on January 6, Fox dished on the duo's chemistry in an essay for Interview magazine. "It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she wrote at the time. West and Fox, whom she dubbed 'Juliye', made their red carpet debut as a couple on January 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week. He later helped the actor celebrate her 32nd birthday on February 2, arranging for an extravagant celebration at Lucien in New York City.

Fox recently praised their relationship when she said they'd been having "a lot" of " 'us' and 'we' conversations." She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing." Last month, Fox said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that her relationship with the musician was not a PR stunt. She said, "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."

Fox added at the time that they were taking it day by day and seeing where things go: "Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations -- there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better."

West split from his wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She's been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October. On Valentine's Day, West took to Instagram to confess he's still hoping for a reunion with Kim. "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," he wrote alongside a recent photo of Kim and Pete. He added, "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER." Kim, who shares four kids with the rapper, has not responded to his public plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)