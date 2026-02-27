What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

In a recent episode of quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, host and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took a moment to reflect on a modern-day habit that concerns phone addiction. Pointing out how watching a single reel or videos on mobile ends up consuming nearly six hours of screen time, calling it as a trap for kids.

Akshay Kumar Talks Kids’ Mobile Addiction

Akshay was seen engaging with contestants Akash Singh, Priyanshi Singh and Prateek Chaturvedi in a deep conversation about persuasion, technology, and parenting in the digital age. The conversation deepened when Akshay questioned Priyanshi about the dominance of social media apps, asking the audience, “Yaha kitne maa baap hai jinko lagta hai unke bacche addicted ho chuke hai?” to which one person from the audience said, “Sir, aaj kal jo bacche hai vo khaana bhi mobile dekh ke hi kha rahe hai.” Responding to the parent’s concern, Akshay stressed that parents today need to introspect on the entire situation and went on to say that it is parents who put mobile phones in their children’s hands at an early age.

Akshay Kumar Warn Parents

He also emphasised that devices at a young age for kids are a trap. He further shared a worrying anecdote about his friend who had shared with him how continuous usage of mobile affected his diabetes. “Akshay bhai, ek saal se lagatar saade 6 ghante vo reel dekh raha tha aur uski diabetes jo hai vo kaafi aage nikal chuki hai, aur kitne log digital rehab ke liye admit ho rahe hai. Aur mai aap sab se aur jitne bhi sunne wale maa baap hai, agar aapko lage ke aapke bacche addict ho rahe hai, aapko hi kadam uthana padega. Vo baccho ki galti nai hai, unko batane wale aap hai, aapko hi batana padega. Ye early signals aapko hi pakadne padenge, vo toh bacche hai, unko aapko hi samjhana padega.” From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ India to ‘The 50’: Reality TV Shows To Watch Out for in 2026.

Watch ‘Wheel of Fortune India’ Promo:

Akshay Kumar Shares Cultural Lesson on Self-Control

Akshay also drew a parallel with Red Indians as he stresses the value of cultural awareness and self-control. Akshay went on to cite an example from Native American communities (historically referred to as “Red Indians”), saying, “Unke yaha pe un log beech mein aag lagate hai raat ko aur sab log circle pe baith jaate hai aur baithe rehte hai aur un log koi gaana gaa rahe hai, koi baat kar raha hai, koi so raha hai, koi khade hai, pee rahe hai, kya hota hai ek baccha beech mein aag laga hua hai vo aag ke taraf jaane lagta hai, aapko pata hai Red Indians kabhi rokte nahi hai vo bacche ko, vo jaane dete hai aur sab dekhte hai, vo baccha jaake vo koile ko ya lakdi ko haath lagata hai aur uska haath jal jata hai aur vo rone lagta hai, vo din hai aur uske marne ke din tak vo kabhi aag se nahi khelta.” He concludes by adding, “Lekin main aap logo ko nahi sikha raha. Jisko sahi lage ye cheez apne aap mein daal dijiye, nahi theek lage aap maa baap hai, aapse zyada samajhdar aur koi nahi ho sakta.”

