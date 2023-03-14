Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan appreciated the team RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for creating history at the Oscars.

Speaking to ANI, Jaya congratulated and shared how proud she is of the international recognition of Indian Cinema.

Also Read | John Wick Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Calls Keanu Reeves 'Best Creative Partner'.

She said, "I am proud to be an Indian, I am proud that our talent has been recognized internationally. It was found earlier also and it is still found and it is also very important. These are the films which give international shape to the image of our country. These are the films that shape our country's image at international level."

On Monday, 'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

Also Read | Shazam Fury of the Gods: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Zachary Levi’s DC Film!.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.Earlier the Indian documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

Talking about Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers'. It's a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.Not only the winners but the entire nation is celebrating this historic win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)