Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Marc Anthony and his 23-year-old model girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, have gotten engaged.

According to Fox News, the couple announced their engagement at a party in Miami. Ferreira posted a picture of her diamond ring on her Instagram story and along with it wrote "Engagement party." In it, her hand was on top of Anthony's.

Meanwhile, Anthony's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, recently announced her engagement to Ben Affleck. She and Anthony married in 2004 before separating in 2011 and share 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz.

The couple continues to have a strong friendship and share custody of their children.

As per Fox News, Anthony's latest engagement is his fourth. In addition to Lopez, the singer-songwriter married Miss Universe Dayana Torres in 2000 and Shannon De Lima in 2014. (ANI)

