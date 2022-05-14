Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale who posted an "offensive" post against Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has been detained by Thane police, officials said on Saturday. The development followed a complaint registered with Kalwa police by NCP leader Swapnil Netke against Chitale who posted a Marathi verse denigrating Pawar and resulting in a political furore. Maharashtra: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Taken Into Custody for ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Post on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale shared a poem penned by advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook wall that kicked off a political row and the actress has been hugely trolled for the foul language used in the verse. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray also slammed her, saying such things have "no place in Marathi culture, and I strongly condemn it".

"Differences of view must be fought on an ideological level.... I have disagreements with Sharad Pawar, but such writings display a deranged mind and it must be curbed on time," he said in a statement. In his complaint to Thane police, Netke said that Chitale's defamatory post has caused outrage among party leaders, workers and the people, and it could lead to a law and order issue.

"Ketaki Chitale has created animosity between political parties by such posts, we have demanded strong action against her and she may be arrested," he said. The Thane police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have started investigations.

Top NCP leaders and Ministers including Majeed Memon, Dr Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Rupali Chakankar and others have attacked Chitale, though Pawar took the criticism in his stride with a grin this evening. Chitale has worked in some television serials, but attained fame through the series "Tuza Maza Breakup" and is notorious for making controversial statements on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2022 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).