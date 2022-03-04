Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Pop singer Britney Spears wants to have "a family" with her fiance Sam Asghari.

On Sam's birthday, Britney, on Friday, took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former.

"Happy Birthday to my Fiance ... I love you so much ... I want a family with you ... I want it all with you," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, the 'Lucky' hitmaker dropped an adorable picture with Sam against the backdrop of a beautiful seaside sunset.

Britney's birthday wish left Sam extremely happy.

Reacting to the post, he commented, "Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish."

Britney is already a mother to two teen kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and now she is all set to have baby number three. (ANI)

