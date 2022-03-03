The comedy franchise Fukrey is returning with its third instalment. Actor Varun Sharma, who plays the role of Choocha Singh in the film series, took to Instagram to break the news of Fukrey 3 going on floors on Thursday. He shared a picture of the film's clapperboard detailing the shot sequence, he wrote in caption, "Shuru Hogayi!!!" Kapil Sharma Biopic in Works; Fukrey Fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba to Helm the Project.

The popular movie franchise is considered among the cult classics of Indian cinema and has become huge hits for giving viewers a wholesome experience and made sure to deliver a burst of giggles. Fukrey 3 to Go on Floors in February, Confirms Richa Chadha, Says ‘Excited to Get Back to the Home Ground With the Team’.

Varun Sharma Shares Still From Fukrey 3 Sets

'Fukrey 3' stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is being produced under the banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

