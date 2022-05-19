Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is leading the Indian delegation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, on Wednesday exchanged gifts with Sylvie Siri, the Mayor of Saint Tropez, France.

While the Union Minister presented the Mayor with Chamba Thaal, a traditional Himachali cap and shawl, in return he received books and local traditional gifts. For the occasion, Thakur was dressed in a formal black suit paired with a white shirt.

Chamba Thaal is a decorative brass metal plate that is used for rituals in Himachal Pradesh and represents the region's metal craft.

Earlier in the day, Thakur had paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Rani Bannu Pan Dei, and General Allard in Saint Tropez. He along with Sylvie visited Allard Square and laid the wreath at the busts.

While speaking to ANI, he had referred to the connection between Saint-Tropez and Himachal Pradesh as Rani Bannu Pan Dei from the state was married to Gen. Allard of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Army.

Thakur is MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. Rani Bannu Pan Dei ji belonged to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

