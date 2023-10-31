New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Singer Kailash Kher appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the development of the country.

He spoke about paying tribute to the great leaders of the country through the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra.

He told ANI, "If the picture of the transforming India and a glimpse into its past is being shown, the credit goes to PM Narendra Modi and his capable team. They are carrying out their duties on the Kartavya Path. Earlier, a few things were done for entertainment, now it is done for dedication. Now, there is 'desh bhakti' as well as 'parmatma bhakti'. Now the entire world is looking at India. A country which was once called 'third world' is now being viewed by the world as someone who can resolve their issues."

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.In the spirit of people participation (Jan Bhagidari), the campaign comprises many activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at panchayat, village, block, urban local body, state, and national levels.

The campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 states and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, 2 Lakh plus 'Veeron ka Vandan' programs nationwide, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme across the country.

'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign also includes the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which comprises a collection of soil and rice grains from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas, which is sent to block level (where mitti of all villages in the block is mixed) and then to the state capital. The mitti from the state level will be sent to the National Capital, accompanied by thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.The finale event of Meri Mati Mera Desh saw vibrant participation from all 36 states and union territories of the nation, embodying the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' on Monday. (ANI)

