Actor Matthew Perry was found underwater but was "repositioned" by his assistant. The Los Angeles Fire Department has released a statement with regards to the same. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Mirror.co.uk, "Los Angeles City Firefighters responded to the 18000 block of West Blue Sail Drive at 4.07 p.m. on October 28, to find an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub. A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then Firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival." They further mentioned, “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly”. Matthew Perry Passes Away: 'Devastating'! FRIENDS Cast Mourns the Loss of Their 'Brother' - Reports.

The reported bystander is Matthew's assistant, who is supposedly the one who found him according to past reports. As per Mirror.co.uk, The 54-year-old actor played Pickleball for two hours before coming home and sending his assistant out on an errand. Reportedly when she returned she found him underwater and called first responders. As he was found underwater, he appeared to have drowned but no official cause of death has been made, as an initial autopsy was "deferred" while the state performs a toxicology report. Matthew Perry Death: FRIENDS Actor's Autopsy Done, Cause of Demise Inconclusive – Reports.

Check Out Matthew Perry's Assistant Found Him Unconscious in Hot Tub:

Investigators said they believed there was no foul play involved in his death and no illegal drugs were found at the scene. Matthew was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends. The actor had opened up about his past struggles with alcoholism and opioid addiction in his book, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’, which was released last year.

