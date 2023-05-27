Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez always brings her fashion A-game to events. As IIFA 2023 Awards are currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, the 'Roy' star made sure she looked her best.

Jacqueline hit the green carpet in a mesmerizing flowy attire. She looked stunning in the white and ivory gown.

She elevated her ensemble with a veil covering her head.

Jacqueline's look garnered several compliments.

"Wow...quite interesting," a social media user commented.

"Love how she gracefully followed the hooded trend," another one wrote.

She served fashion goals at IIFA Rocks 2023 as well. In shades of blue, pink and purple, Jacqueline looked gorgeous as posed for shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Fateh' opposite actor Sonu Sood. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cyber-crime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

