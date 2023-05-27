Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy weren't the only debutantes at the Cannes Film Festival this year. 'Baby Doll' Sunny Leone also marked her debut this time. Sunny Leone's upcoming movie, Kennedy, directed by Anurag Basu premiered at the prestigious film festival and she was there along with the rest of the film's cast. Sunny registered some jaw-dropping fashion looks on the red carpet, including a hot green gown and a nude-coloured bodycon dress. Cannes Film Festival 2023: Mouni Roy Was a Sight to Behold at the French Riviera.

Sunny Leone's red carpet avatars did fascinate us, considering it was only her debut. And yet the confidence in her sartorial choices resembles someone who's seasoned. Of course, the actress didn't go overboard with her choices and preferred simple designs that looked impactful nonetheless. Sunny and her international team of stylists helped her deliver some of the most stunning looks and they all deserve your equal attention. She certainly made the most of her appearances and while we are still not over them, let us grab this opportunity to reminisce a few. Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla or Aditi Rao Hydari, Whose Yellow Avatar on the Red Carpet Won Your Heart?

In Naja Saade

In Zeena Zaki

In Julfer

In Maria Kokhia

In Gemy Maalouf x BCBG

So, which of Sunny Leone's looks from the Cannes Film Festival was your favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

