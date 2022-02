Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will now be held on May 20 and 21, 2022.

The ceremony was originally scheduled in March.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2022: From Gong Yoo in Coffee Prince to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing On You – 5 Confession Scenes In Kdramas That Set Our Hearts Racing.

In a statement, the IIFA said the dates have been postponed with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of fans and the general community at large.

"We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.

Also Read | I Want You Back Movie Review: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate's Romcom on Amazon Prime Video Is an Utterly Charming Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation," the IIFA said in the statement.

The awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)