Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini is no more.

Bhavatharini, who was also a singer, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Holidays With Husband Gautam Kitchlu and Son Neil in Switzerland, Indian 2 Actress Shares Dreamy Pics on Insta!.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X and paid his heartfelt condolences. "My heart aches. I don't know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini's death cannot be tolerated or accepted," Haasan wrote.

On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja's home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes on 75th Republic Day!.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)