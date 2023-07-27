New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari left everyone awe-struck with her magical regal look at India Couture Week 2023. She slayed in ace designer Ritu Kumar's designed outfit on Wednesday night.

Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world with her stunning style statement for a while now. Her fashion undoubtedly reflects her poised and graceful personality.

She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse. She wore a full-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork.

For the glam, she kept minimal makeup and opted for a 'mangtika' to accessorize her entire beautiful look.

During the media interaction post-show, Aditi opened up about what fashion means to her.

She said, “I don’t have a fashion mantra, that’s my fashion mantra. I believe that we should wear clothes then that they should wear us. It should not be peer pressure or any burden. We should have fun with the clothes that we wear. I think what is more important is to love yourself and love what you wear and that is what truly matters.”

Earlier this year, Aditi made heads turn with her stylish appearance at Cannes 2023.

Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes 2023. She hit the red carpet in a voluminous yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. (ANI)

