New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The coming week is special for Delhiites as the 18th edition of India Couture Week will take place in the national capital from July 23 to July 30.

The seven-day gala will see ace designers Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao showcase their exquisite collection.

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open with a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra in a press note said, "Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as afeeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion, and soul dissolve into one."

Couturier JJ Valaya will present the closing show of the 18th edition.

Excited to have JJ Valaya on board, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "JJ Valaya has been a visionary in the world of Indian couture, and we are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India's finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance."

ICW 2025 will take place from July 23 to July 31 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

