Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently shooting for his highly anticipated next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie features Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. In a recent update from the film, it has been revealed that SS Rajamouli is not joining hands with cinematographer Senthil Kumar for SSMB29. While the duo had previously collaborated on successful films, including Eega, Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli has different plans for the upcoming film and has chosen a new cinematographer. ‘SSMB29’ Leaked Video: Mahesh Babu-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Clip From Rajamouli Film’s Odisha Sets Goes Viral; Makers Tighten Security, As Priyanka Chopra Reaches Location.

Recently, Senthil Kumar confirmed that he is not a part of Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 and shared that director SS Rajamouli decided to move ahead with a different cinematographer. He told Telugu 360, "It was Rajamouli's call. He wanted to try someone else. Peple want to do different films with different people , right? So it is a good break."

Senthil Says Relationship With SS Rajamouli Continues

Senthil Kumar also shared that his bond with Rajamouli remains strong and that this change will not affect their relationship. He said, "Weve been working together since 2003, but we didn't always do films back to back. There were breaks earlier too. I couldn't do Maryada Ramanna or Vikramarkudu because I was working on other projects. Caps have happened before also, but the relationship continues." Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai After Shooting for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in Hyderabad, Poses for Paps Outside Airport (Watch Video).

The story of SSMB29 is being penned by SS Rajamouli's father and acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad. The movie, touted to be an action-adventure tale, will be shot in South Africa and Tanzania, as per a report in Mid-Day. They had originally planned to shoot the film in Kenya. SSMB29, which features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, mixes Indiana Jones-style adventure with Indian mythology. The movie features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.

