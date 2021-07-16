Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): From Anupam Kher to Ayushmann Khurrana and Janhvi Kapoor, several members from the Indian film industry have taken to social media to pay their respects to late iconic actor Surekha Sikri.

Anupam Kher described Surekha Sikri as the 'queen of theatre' in Delhi.

"Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of my senior in #NationalSchoolOfDrama and an actress par excellence #SurekhaSikri !! She was the queen of theatre in Delhi! Watching her perform in the play #LookBackInAnger was an experience I will never forget. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Gulshan Grover, too, recalled his experience of working with Surekha Sikri during his theatre days.

"RIP Surekha ji. Had the great fortune of working and learning from you so much in my theatre days and than watching your superb performances," he tweeted.

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who played the role of Surekha Sikri's daughter in 'Zubeidaa', took out a moment to mourn the demise of the latter.

"It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honored to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in Peace Surekha Ji," Karisma wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Gajraj Rao, who shared the screen space with Surekha Sikri in 'Badhaai Ho', called the late actor the anchor of the ship.

"Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion.' Badhaai Ho' will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship," Gajraj Rao posted on Instagram.

"She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm," he added.

Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das shared that she knew Surekha Sikri since her childhood.

"Deeply saddened to know. #SurekhaSikri was an extraordinary actor on stage and screen. Knew her since I was a child. I worked with her in my very first film - Parinati. She convinced my father that it would be an exciting experience for me. And it was. Many memories with her," Nandita Das wrote on Twitter.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his grief over the demise of Surekha Sikri.

"Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person," he tweeted.

Surekha Sikri was 75 when she breathed her last on Friday morning. Her last acting appearance was in the film 'Ghost Stories', which also starred actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi also shared a post in the beloved memory of Surekha Sikri.

"Surekha mam, a true legend. RIP," she wrote.

Speaking of Surekha Sikri, the National-award winning actor had made her debut with the 1978 political drama film 'Kissa Kursi Ka', and since then she had entertained viewers with several versatile roles. Her portrayal of a strict grandmother in the hit TV show 'Balika Vadhu' made her extremely popular. (ANI)

