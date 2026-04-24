Entertainment News | India's Jagadgurus to Convene in Rare Summit, All Set to Launch 'The Dharmic Renaissance: Chronicles of Devi'

Athens [Greece], April 24 (ANI): Ten Jagadgurus and Acharyas representing major dharmic traditions to convene in Athens on April 25 to sign the "Athens Declaration" and formally launch The Chronicles of Devi, a new cinematic franchise aimed at bringing Bharat's sacred histories to global audiences.

The international summit brings together senior spiritual leaders from Shaiva, Advaita, Dvaita, Shakta, Swaminarayan, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and Yoga traditions. The event will conclude with the ceremonial lighting of a sacred lamp, followed by the formal announcement of The Chronicles of Devi: Chapter 1 -- Mahishasura, the first instalment in an eight-part cinematic series. The project is being produced by Baweja Studio and Mediente Films, according to a press release. The Devi project has been developed in consultation with the Bharatiya Santa Maha Parishad (BSMP), whose scholars and spiritual custodians have guided its narrative and visual direction.

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"For the first time, the custodial wisdom of multiple dharmic traditions has come together to support a cinematic work of this scale," said Shashank Acharya, Founding Trustee, Dharmic Renaissance Trust and Coordinator, BSMP. "The guidance provided by senior spiritual authorities reflects the responsibility to ensure that sacred histories are presented with integrity and authenticity."

The Chronicles of Devi: Chapter 1 -- Mahishasura draws from the sacred history of Vaishnodevi and scriptural sources including the Markandeya Purana and the Devi Mahatmyam. The film follows Vaishnavi, a young heroine who must confront the powerful Asura Mahishasura when even the gods are rendered powerless. The film is the first installment in a planned series dedicated to presenting sacred narratives through large-scale cinematic storytelling.

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Principal photography is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with release targeted for 2027.

"Chaar Sahibzaade showed us what happens when sacred history is told with sincerity. It does not just reach audiences, it moves them. Chronicles of Devi carries that understanding forward, at a scale that we believe has never been attempted for dharmic cinema, and we could not be prouder to be part of it. When ten Jagadgurus leave India and gather in Athens to launch a film, that is not a publicity event. That is a signal. And we intend to honour it," said Producer Harman Baweja in Athens, at the launch of the project.

"Our culture and civilisational values have survived multiple rounds of marauding invasions because of the power of our stories and the oral tradition that kept our sacred histories alive. The mutation of our family structures has put this oral tradition at risk. The Chronicles of Devi and the overall 'Dharmic Renaissance Film Universe' is an attempt to restore that thread in a language and format that energises the young and also to tell our glorious stories to the world," said Director and Producer Manu Kumaran in a statement.

"We have waited years for this. The story was always ready. We were not ready until the scale, the budget and the people were all in place to do it justice. A film of this responsibility cannot be rushed. The alignment of our Jagadgurus tells us the time is now," said Producer Parul Yadav.

The film has received formal approval from the Greek government's audiovisual incentive body EKOME, with an approved grant of euro 11,999,404 and filming will take place across multiple locations in Greece.

Chronicles of Devi is directed by Manu Kumaran and produced by Harman Baweja, Parul Yadav and Manu Kumaran for Baweja Studio and Mediente Films. (ANI)

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