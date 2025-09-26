New York [US], September 26 (ANI): The International Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries.

Among the big-ticket nominations is India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has received a nomination for Best Actor.

Other major titles in the running include the BBC crime-comedy 'Ludwig,' which secured nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, and 'Rivals' from the United Kingdom, which is nominated in Best Drama.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Big Brother: Canada - Season 12Insight ProductionsCanada

Love is Blind: HabibiImagic / NetflixUnited Arab Emirates

?Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer]TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine BoomdogMexico

Shaolin HeroesMetronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 DanmarkDenmark

Short-Form Series

Beyond DancingRadio Television Hong KongHong Kong SAR, China

La mediatrice [The Mediator]KOTVCanada

My Dead MomLoCo Motion PicturesCanada

Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything]Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo ProduccionesArgentina

Sports Documentary

Argentina '78Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa FilmsArgentina

Chasing the Sun 2T+WSouth Africa

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish FootballYou First OriginalsSpain

SvenWhisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime VideoUnited Kingdom

Telenovela

Deha [The Good & The Bad] Ay YapimTurkiye

Mania de Voce [Crazy About You]TV GloboBrazil

Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas]Diagonal TV / Disney+Spain

Valle SalvajeStudio CanalSpain

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Amar Singh ChamkilaWindow Seat Films / NetflixIndia

Herrhausen: The Banker and the BombSperl FilmGermany

Lost Boys & FairiesDuck Soup FilmsUnited Kingdom

Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death]Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A.Chile

The winners will be revealed on November 24 at a ceremony in New York City. (ANI)

