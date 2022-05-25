Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): At the promo shoot event of the upcoming adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', popular internet celebrity Faisal Shaikh turned up in a glam avatar along with other contestants.

Faisal took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a picture of him from the event in which he was seen dressed in a cool greyish blue suit which he had paired with a white undershirt and sneakers. In the caption, he wrote, "Super excited to start my new journey."

Pictures from the event which apparently happened yesterday have also been making rounds on the internet and apart from Faisal, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi among others were also present there.

Sriti and Shivangi were dressed in yellow and green ensembles respectively.

Rubina wore all-white attire at the event.

Jannat was spotted in a blue-themed dress.

Munawar Faruqui, who recently won the reality show 'Lock Upp', was seen in a casual yellow jacket.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to go on floors soon and will be shot in Cape Town. (ANI)

