Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy is in India and he recently attended training session of IPL team, Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL franchise on Tuesday dropped a video of head coach and India legend Rahul Dravid meeting the Emmy-winning actor. In the video, we can see Dravid gifting Levy a personalised 'Rajasthan Royals' jersey, with his name on back.

The Rajasthan Royals shared the exchange on social media, with a video captioned "Schitt just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal."

"Now that you're a Rajasthan Royals fan, we've got a special t-shirt for you," Dravid said to Levy.

This video left desi fans extemely excited.

"Woah Johnny Rose is PINK," a social media user commented.

"Whhhhhaaaaaattttt a surpriseeeeeee," another one wrote.

On the sitcom, Eugene played patriarch Johnny Rose, O'Hara his wife Moira, Dan their son David and Murphy their daughter Alexis.Created by series stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' ran from 2015 until 2020 over the course of six seasons. It won nine Emmy Awards for its final season. (ANI)

