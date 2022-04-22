Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) on Friday announced a new initiative to raise awareness about music copyright and licensing.

As part of the campaign, the IPRS would be associating with music schools and institutes across India to build awareness of the rights for music and its creators.

The initiative will be amplified further through year-long activities for its members and music creators to exchange knowledge and ideas about authors and their rights.

It will kick off from April 26, when the World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated, with a session at Whistling Woods institute during which the IPRS will shed light on why it is vital for the creator, and those associated with music and media, to understand IP and Copyright.

The aim behind the initiative is to create and spread awareness about fair pay and fair play of music and emphasize the importance of acquiring a license.

"The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) is consistently innovating to safeguard its members' works and rights. Continuing with its efforts, IPRS is now all set to expand its horizon, reaching out to the youth and the nation's future creators, helping them to find out how IP rights can support their goals, and help transform their dreams into reality.

"We aim to bring about the much-needed change towards understanding and acknowledging the rights of a creator," veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is the chairman of the IPRS, said in a statement.

Renowned music composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya of the popular Sachin-Jigar lauded the initiative and it will help songwriters and music creators carve a better future as they get a grip on the tools of the IP system.

“The fact that the program is going to be supported with year-long activities makes it all the more advantageous for the songwriters and music creators, who often pay the price for their ignorance about their rights and end up being deprived of their credits and income, while carrying the mental agony," they added.

