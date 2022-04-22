Tara Sutaria is currently busy promoting her next release, Heropanti 2 and with just a week in hand, the girl is going all out with her media interactions. And multiple interactions mean multiple fashion outings. While Tara and her stylist, Meagan Concession are already doing a fab job in styling her and they have Diet Sabya's approval for the same, we simply can't stop raving about her new #ootd. It looked sharp, delightful and also dreamy if we can say! Heropanti 2 Promotions: Tara Sutaria Turns into a Dreamy Muse in Her Scarlet Red Georgette Saree.

Tara recently picked a two-piece formal attire from the house of 4th & Reckless. It was a waistcoat paired with pants and the girl definitely nailed it to the hilt. The pinstripes did look wonderful and impactful on the attire and the coat's slightly deep neckline ensured it had enough oomph. Tara further paired her outfit with black pumps and delicate ear studs. With dark red lips, highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, well-defined brows and hair styled in a ponytail, she completed her look further. Tara Sutaria Poses on the Cover of Elle India and all We Can Say is 'Haye Main Marjaavaan' (View Pics).

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria is busy dishing out some major outfit goals these days and her stylist is doing a commendable job of getting it right all the time. The girl likes keeping it edgy and sensuous but also fun. While we are busy drooling over all of her new looks, what's your take on it? Drop your comments below.

