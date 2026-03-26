Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): In a surprise crossover development, the upcoming 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' has officially added Fox McCloud to its roster, intensifying speculation that a larger 'Super Smash Bros.' cinematic universe may be in the works.

The announcement, made on Thursday, confirms long-standing fan theories that the iconic space pilot from Nintendo's 'Star Fox' franchise would appear in the film.

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No voice actor has yet been revealed for the character.

https://x.com/supermariomovie/status/2037153866836504878?

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Fox McCloud debuted in the 1993 action-adventure title 'Star Fox' on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and has since headlined multiple entries, including 'Star Fox 64,' 'Star Fox Adventures,' and 'Star Fox: Assault.'

His most recent appearance was in 2017's 'Star Fox 2.' However, as per Variety, broader global audience recognises Fox as a staple fighter in the 'Super Smash Bros.' franchise, where he has featured in every instalment since the original 1999 release on Nintendo 64.

The crossover hints do not end there. Earlier promotional material for the film included a subtle reference to the Pikmin species associated with Captain Olimar, another 'Super Smash Bros.' character.

These layered inclusions have strengthened theories of an interconnected storyline that could bring multiple Nintendo properties together on the big screen.

While fans continue to speculate about potential appearances from other iconic characters such as Samus or Captain Falcon, no further confirmations have been made.

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 1, leaving audiences eager to see how far this crossover narrative will expand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)