Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.

On Friday, the show's makers unveiled a video revealing one of the contestants, who seems to be a controversial comedian.

"Contestant No - 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who's in #LockUpp?," the caption of the video read.

As the caption hinted at the performer's shows getting cancelled, social media users were quick to guess that it is Munawar Faruqui.

"This is Munawar for sure," a netizen commented.

"Yaaay....our Munawar is back" another one wrote.

In the show , 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the Alt Balaji's show.

Speaking of Munawar, in 2021, he was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. (ANI)

