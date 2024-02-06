Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): After garnering tremendous love and response, the makers of the show 'Sapne Vs Everyone' are all set to come up with a second season.

TVF's 'Sapne Vs Everyone' is a 5-episode series following two such passionate dreamers as their worlds collide as they struggle to realise their inner calling, their dreams.

Also Read | Black on Netflix: Rani Mukerji on Film's OTT Release, 'Hugely Gratifying to See Movie Receiving So Much Love'.

The show was released on December 8, 2023.

It is written and directed by Ambrish Verma, who is also one of the two central protagonists in the show. It also features Paramvir Singh Cheema, Naveen Kasturia, and Kirandeep Kaur, among others.

Also Read | 'Dadi on Fire' Kartik Aaryan Shares a Video of Him Working Out Next to His Grandmother; Actor Calls Her a ‘Real Inspiration for Fitness Enthusiasts’ - WATCH.

As per the sources, "Looking at the tremendous response 'Sapne Vs Everyone' is garnering from across the world. In no time the show has become a hot property in the OTT world with many big players now eyeing on the second season to release on their platform."

More details about the show are not yet disclosed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)