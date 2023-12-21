Flames Season 4 Review: TVF can spin a genuine tale around life events we go through. Guess the writing room is filled with millennials as nostalgia comes very easily to them. Flames is also an example of the same. After two good seasons, the third term faltered on many accounts but the fourth season has largely managed to undo the faults of the past. Flames Season 3 Review: Ritwik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala's TVF Series Returns With An Unexciting And Mundane Plot Minus The Humour (LatestLY Exclusive).

The gang Rajat (Ritwik Sahore), Ishita (Tanya Maniktala), Pandu (Shivam Kakar) and Anusha (Sunakshi Grover) are preparing for their 12th boards while also dabbling with relationships. After the events of the last season, Rajat and Ishita are back together while Pandu and Anusha's love life is as rocking as ever. But adulting gets in the way. Ishita's interest in pursuing a degree at Mumbai University derails Rajat's future plans with her. Pandu's existential crisis also gets the better of him.

In the previous season, Flames was grappling to make it matter. The nostalgia pieces were falling flat and even the chemistry was not effective. This time the writers have improved markedly. While they keep the attention on these young relationships, they also take up a few relevant threads we are so familiar with. For many, Rajat's obsession to flip out at the sign of his close ones going away may come across as selfish but it's as real as it can get. Nobody likes to disturb their comfort zone. It's handled well without getting exaggerated in any manner.

Pandu and Anusha's relationship has always been playful and fun. But life doesn't proceed at that pace. It takes the most genuine turn when these two come to terms that it will get unpleasant often. Then there's the whole fear of disappointing your parents...it is still fresh in my mind!

Although the five-episode season is almost blemishless, I feel there needs to be more conversation on Anusha's interest in pursuing journalism. Her brother is against it which is ghar ghar ki kahaani as the stream is not considered a viable option by people. But the writers hurriedly closed the conversation by getting a career counselor plot. This needed more attention as this is a legitimate concern and should have been addressed appropriately.

Shivam Kakar continues to be the star of the series. His English pronunciations are deliberate and funny. Ritwik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala's chemistry has gone back to being warm and cute. Sunkashi Grover is the dynamite although I feel she needs more screen space.

Final Thoughts

Flames season 4 leaps ahead from the previous season to deliver some really cute and relatable nostalgia pieces. The fear, the laughs, the farewell...everything takes you back to the happiest moments of our lives. Flames season 4 streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 4.0

