Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, on Thursday, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account and the fans are assuming that the actor might reunite with Hrithik Roshan for 'War 2'.

In a recent Instagram story, the 'Baaghi' shared a monochromatic collage image of two half faces, the first one is of Tiger himself and the other face is of his 'War' co-actor Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Looks That Are Hot and Sensual!.

Sharing the post, the actor started a poll, in which he asked the fans "Part -2 Anyone?" with two options 'Yes' or 'No' in it? To which approximately 96 per cent of fans voted for Yes.

With this cryptic post, fans are now assuming that the actor just confirmed working on 'War 2', and they shared their excitement to see the 'Heropanti' actor again in the action avatar alongside Hrithik.

Also Read | Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi’s Sincere Performance is the USP of this Weary Social Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Did He Just Give A Hint That He's Is In #war2...?? If That It Is Then It Will Be A Blast Again Waiting For Your Next Film Announcement!" a user tweeted.

Another user wrote, "WHAT'SSSSS COOKING TIGER??? Please don't give me hope this soon"

As the negative character of Khalid played by Tiger got killed by Kabir played by Hrithik in the film, fans are now speculating their own ideas that how could the duo be the part of this franchise again?

"Is it really happening? Khalid's body wasn't found...And Saurabh is a skilled agent...He had enough survival skills to rescue himself from the ceiling incident. Anything can happen. Tiger has chances to come back Let's manifest" a user speculated.

'War' was released in 2019 and collected over 500 crores at the box office, which was the highest for any film that year, and in the film itself, it was projected that 'War' may turn into a spy franchise.

The official announcement of 'War 2' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently working on his next film 'Ganpath - Part 1' directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)