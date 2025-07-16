Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): 'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, will be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Sharing the update, producer Karan Johar on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma."

The film recently received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."

"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.

In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said. (ANI)

