Washington DC [US], February 3 (ANI): Fox has given a straight-to-series order for the drama series 'The Interrogator', with actor and writer Stephen Fry set to star in the lead role, according to Variety.

The American commercial broadcast television network has ordered 12 episodes of 'The Interrogator', a drama centred on Conrad Henry, a former MI6 agent played by Stephen Fry, and his elite interrogation team.

The logline for the show states it is "centred on Conrad Henry (Fry), former MI6 agent, and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry's quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world's most dangerous criminals," as per Variety.

Fry wrote the pilot episode for the series, with revisions by Bill Harper and Matt Pyken. All three serve as executive producers alongside Anonymous Content, Neil Burger and Paul McGuigan. McGuigan will also direct the series. Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz of Likely Story are executive producers.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment Studios.

Fry has previously appeared on Fox in the procedural drama Bones, where he portrayed Dr Gordon Wyatt. He is widely known for his work in television series such as Blackadder and A Bit of Fry & Laurie, as well as films including Wilde, Gosford Park, V for Vendetta and Love & Friendship, according to Variety.

'The Interrogator' is among Fox's latest scripted series pickups as the network builds its slate for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Fox has also recently ordered a reboot of Baywatch and currently airs dramas including Doc, Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer. (ANI)

