Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Ashwiy Iyer Tiwari has finished shooting for 'Faadu'.

On Thursday, Ashwiny took to Instagram and shared the update with her followers.

"Wrapped #Faadu and wrapped a piece of my heart for every beautiful human who has passionately worked on this story. living and breathing every character through 8 months of prep and shoot. There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of a scene slowly taking shape with each note of love and commitment from crew members of every department whose eyes speak volumes of passion for their craft," she wrote.

The SonyLIV original series is being described as an intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters.

Talking more about the series, she added, "Filmmaking is not an easy process. It is not about instant gratification. It is definitely about being patient outward and inward at various milestones. Its like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished. Thank-you to each and everyone who has been with me in this journey of triumphs and adversity. Of moments of breakdown. Of trust and friendship."

'Faadu' stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

Thanking her team, Ashwiny continued, "Thank-you Danish, Saumya Joshi, Indranil, Nirav for trusting me with this gem and narrating a beautiful scene of two individuals one afternoon in Jan 2020 It's indeed been a journey of exploration and learning about oneself in the emotions of characters that makes Faadu indeed Faadu. Thank-you @pavailgulati , @saiyami , @abhilashthapliyal and my entire diverse cast, some very senior actors from various parts of our country who made their presence felt even for a small scene. I only have immense gratitude that I sailed through the unexpectedness in an pandemic age."

The screenplay of 'Faadu' is written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi. (ANI)

