Huma Qureshi garnered praises for her performances in the films that were released last year and that includes Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi (special appearance in “Shikayat” song), Double XL and Monica, O My Darling. Huma, who is known for her unconventional choice of roles, is now all set for another intriguing role and this time it is in and as Tarla. The 36-year-old actress has grabbed everyone’s attention already with her getup as iconic home chef Tarla Dalal and now one cannot wait for the film to be released on ZEE5. Tarla Teaser: Huma Qureshi’s Portrayal of Chef Tarla Dalal Is with a Dollop of Humour, Pinch of Awkwardness and Loads of Ambition (Watch Video).

Huma Qureshi, who plays the titular role in Tarla, directed by Piyush Gupta, showcases the journey of the iconic chef. About bagging this opportunity, the actress had stated, “This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character,” reports ANI. Ahead of the film’s release on the OTT platform, here’s looking at some of the key details. Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Upcoming Film Looks Promising! (Watch Video).

Cast – The movie Tarla stars Huma Qureshi in the leading role. It also features Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Rajeev Pandey among others.

Plot – The film showcases the life of late chef Tarla Dalal who wanted to do ‘something’ in her life but couldn’t realise her passion. One will see her journey to success and how she managed to redefine Indian-styled cooking and won hearts.

Watch The Trailer Of Tarla Below:

Streaming Date – Tarla, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 7.

Review – The reviews for Tarla are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Huma Qureshi-starrer is shared.

