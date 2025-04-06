Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday, April 6.

Jacqueline and her father, Elroy Fernandez, were earlier spotted at the Lilavati Festival. Kim reportedly took her last breath at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away After Suffering a Stroke.

Recently, actor Jacqueline skipped performing at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati due to her mother's ill health. A source close to the actress informed us that the 'Murder 2' actress's mother was in the ICU recovering while they waited for more updates from the doctor.

Earlier today, Jacqueline and her father, Elroy, were spotted entering a building for Kim Fernanadez's funeral.

Also Read | 'In Loving Memory of ACP Pradyuman': Sony TV Shares Obituary for Iconic 'CID' Character Played by Shivaji Satam, Netflix Asks, 'Kuch Gadbad Toh Hai?' (See Posts).

Actor Sonu Sood has also reached the location to attend the funeral of his Fateh co-star's mother.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline was last seen sharing screen space with Sonu Sood in 'Fateh,' which marked the latter's directorial debut.

The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)