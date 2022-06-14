New York [US], June 14 (ANI): James Corden is set to return back to the United Kingdom after he wraps on 'The Late Late Show' next spring, as confirmed by his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner.

As per Variety, Turner, the founding partner of Corden's production company, told that he's "really excited to get James back in the U.K." Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company's Disney+ show "Among the Stars."

Also Read | Amber Heard Opens Up About Negative Social Media Coverage, Says 'Johnny Depp Is a Beloved Character'.

"Corden has just got so many strings to his bow, and 'Late' is a big commitment that's taken up so much of his time. We're just really excited about having him back in the U.K., and all the stuff that entails, but it is a big moment for us," said Turner.

The London - Los Angeles-based Fulwell 73 was asked if the UK host would continue to work with CBS after leaving for the next night's iteration, to which Turner said "all conversations going on" but teased that some news about the company's future will be provided soon.

Also Read | The Broken News: Mugdha Godse Talks About Her Experience of Working on Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre's ZEE5 Show.

Corden hasn't yet discussed his next moves after leaving 'The Late Late Show,' which he's hosted since mid-2015, but insiders have suggested that the presenter is keen to return to his native England to be closer to family, as per Variety.

In a shocking announcement in April this year, Corden had first revealed his plans of stepping down.

"This will be my last year hosting the show," Corden said at the time. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there... this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted."

A return to the United Kingdom would be an interesting move for Corden, who had a relatively successful acting career on shows like BBC sitcom 'Gavin & Stacey' and 'The Wrong Mans,' and on stage with the National Theatre's 'One Man, Two Guvnors'.

As revealed last week by Variety, CBS is now contemplating a recalibration of its late-night format amid a rapidly changing domestic landscape for late-night television. Numerous sources told Variety that the broadcaster is considering a multi-host panel to replace Corden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)