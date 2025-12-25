Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Comedian and mimicry artist Jamie Lever has announced that she has decided to take a short break from social media.

Jamie made the announcement days after facing heavy backlash from netizens over a video she shared on social media, mimicking Bigg Boss 19 contestant and social media influencer Tanya Mittal. The video did not go down well with many social media users, who felt she had gone over the top.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jamie spoke about her love for her work and the support she has received over the years. Talking about how she has always worked with honesty and has been "bringing joy" to people, she wrote, "Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I'm grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I've received over the years."

"I've learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I've lost a small part of myself, this comes from reflection, not anger," she added.

Jamie went on to say that she still loves entertaining people but needs time to "rest and reset." Announcing her break, she wrote, "I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I'm taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support--always."

Earlier this month, Jamie had shared a video on Instagram where she recreated emotional moments of Tanya Mittal from Bigg Boss 19. In the clip, Jamie mimicked Tanya's expressions while cutting between scenes of the contestant crying on the show.

While some viewers saw the video as comedy, many netizens were upset and accused Jamie of "mocking" Tanya's looks and her "emotional vulnerability". The backlash quickly grew across social media platforms. (ANI)

