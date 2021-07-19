Los Angeles, Jul 19 (PTI) Veteran Spanish actor-activist Pilar Bardem, mother of Oscar winner Javier Bardem, has died due to the complications from lung disease not related to COVID-19. She was 82.

According to Deadline, the Goya Award-winning actor, known for her work across Spanish theatre, television and films, passed away on Saturday at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid.

In a statement written in Spanish, Pilar Bardem's children -- Monica, Carlos and Javier -- thanked the veteran's fans and well-wishers for showering her with love throughout her life.

"We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has died. She departed in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family.

"We know the love and admiration many felt for her, both in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who always stood in solidarity. We truly appreciate that love for our mother with all our hearts. Thank you from her children, Carlos, Monica, and Javier," the statement, shared by Carlos on his Twitter page, read.

To the world audience, Pilar Bardem is best known for her work on 1995's "Nadie hablara de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto" ('Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead'), which won eight Goya awards, including her best supporting actress nod.

She was also known for her political and social activism, including campaigning to improve conditions for actors and against the 2003 war in Iraq.

Javier Bardem's wife, actor Penelope Cruz, who worked in four films with her mother-in-law -- "Entre Rojas", "Live Flesh", "Don't Tempt Me", and documentary "Hecuba, un sueno de pasion" -- also paid tributes to the cinema veteran with a photo from Pedro Almodovar's "Live Flesh".

“My dearest Pilar, I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would've been if someone would've told at this moment all the marvellous plans destiny had in store for us beyond the big screen,” she wrote.

“You were always so good to me. I couldn't have dreamed of having a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love that you've given us, your children, grandchildren, family, and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for always standing by those who needed it the most and for raising your voice against injustice," Cruz added.

Actor Antonio Banderas said Spain's theatres and films have lost a "revered" performer.

“Pilar Bardem has left us. The stages and movie theaters in Spain have lost a revered actress. My heart is with her family during this difficult time. A strong hug for Carlos, Monica, and Javier," he wrote on Instagram. PTI

