Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): 'Jee Lenge' song from Prime Video's series 'Lukhe' was unveiled on Friday.

Composed by KING and Bharg Kale, with music production by Bharg and lyrics penned by KING, the track is now streaming across all music platforms.

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'Jee Lenge' captures the tender love story brewing between Palak Tiwari's 'Sanober'and Lakshvir Singh Saran's character 'Lucky'. It's a track about finding comfort in someone when everything else feels uncertain, simple, honest, and deeply relatable.

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'Lukkhe' is set against the pulsating backdrop of Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition, and crime intersect. At its core lies a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, as rival rappers "MC Badnaam (KING) and OG (Shivankit) are locked in a deeply personal vendetta that blurs the lines between art and animosity."

On what fans can expect from the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said that they believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling--whether it's blending genres, exploring new formats, or championing unconventional narratives.

"Lukkhe is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choices they make."

Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the show. (ANI)

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