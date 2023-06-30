Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back with the third season of The Morning Show. On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced that the 10-episode third season will return on September 13 with two episodes, followed by a weekly Wednesday release, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Insidious – The Red Door: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne’s Supernatural Horror Film To Release in India on July 6 (Watch Promo Video).

The logline reads, "This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." The makers also reveal Jennifer and Reese's first look from the upcoming season. The Morning Show Season 3: Natalie Morales Joins Jennifer Aniston's Apple Series.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date:

A little taste of what’s to come. The Morning Show is back September 13. pic.twitter.com/HWajKUr0CP — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 29, 2023

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, who are executive producers, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, along with new cast members Nicole Beharie, playing a new anchor on the show, and Jon Hamm as the aforementioned tech titan. Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales have recurring parts.

The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and season director.