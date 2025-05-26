Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston gave her fans a peek into her weekend with a series of casual and adorable photos -- but one small detail had Indian fans especially curious.

On Sunday, Aniston shared a "Sunday Funday photo dump" on Instagram, showing a relaxed gathering with close friends. However what really caught the eye of many Indian followers was a photo that showed a black table with a pot of red roses and several decorative statues. Among them was a small idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi, placed right next to a laughing Buddha.

The post included other pictures including selfies with actor Alessandro Nivola, a sweet snap with singer-actor Selena Gomez, and a moment with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The rest of the photos showed Jennifer enjoying the sunny day with friends Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Molly McNearney, and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, the Friends actor was last seen in The Morning Show, which recently wrapped its third season. The show has been renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+. (ANI)

