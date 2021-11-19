Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): 'The Morning Show' season 2 finale is here, and actor Jennifer Aniston is extremely emotional.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a heartfelt post for her team, thanking them for holding her hand on "quite a wild journey of emotions."

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line... and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions... to say the least. Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby," she wrote.

Alongside the emotional note, Jennifer shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of season 2. The first photograph featured her hugging co-star Desean Terry, who plays Daniel Henderson on the drama series.

The last picture showed Jennifer bowing on the ground before wrapping production on the show.

It is not yet decided whether the makers have decided to renew 'The Morning Show' for a third season. (ANI)

