Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): The highly awaited spinoff 'Dexter: Resurrection' is all set to bring back some familiar faces; however, Jennifer Carpenter won't be one of them.

The actress, who played Debra Morgan in Dexter and its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, has said that she has no plans to reprise her role for the upcoming series.

In a recent interview with People, Carpenter shared her decision to step away from the role, stating that she feels she has "completed that box."

"I am pretty focused on where I am, and I feel like I've completed that box. I'm proud of it. I hope that they're having a wonderful time," Carpenter told People.

Carpenter is currently playing US Deputy Marshal Mamie Fossett in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel. With the show now in its second season, she is dedicating her time to the new role. "And I'm so happy for the fans to have more to chew on," she added.

The original Dexter series ran from 2006 to 2013, following Michael C. Hall's character, Dexter Morgan, a Miami police blood spatter analyst who also lived a secret life as a vigilante serial killer. At the end of the show, Debra suffered a stroke, and Dexter took her off life support.

Carpenter returned as a vision in Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in 2021. Now, Dexter: Resurrection is set to reunite some of the original cast, including Hall, David Zayas, and James Remar. The new series will also feature Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage.

Meanwhile, Dexter: Resurrection is currently in production in New York and is set to premiere in the summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

